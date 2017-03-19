Big Sur's Damaged Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge Comes Crashing Down | NBC Bay Area
Big Sur's Damaged Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge Comes Crashing Down

By Brendan Weber

    NBC Bay Area
    Crews clean up after tearing down the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur. (March 18, 2017)

    After a few days filled with headaches, crews in Big Sur on Saturday were finally able to demolish the irreparable Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge.

    The bridge, which suffered serious damage as a result of this winter's powerful storms, met its demise when crews used a chisel to weaken the strength of structure.

    The successful tear-down attempt comes on the heels of failed efforts to demolish the bridge with a 6,000-pound wrecking ball.

    A giant crane dropped a 6,000-pound wrecking ball on the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on March 13, 2017.
    Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

    Workers will now work to remove debris and clean up the area as they prepare for a new bridge install.

    A steel structure replacement could be rebuilt in as little as six months, according to Caltrans. The bridge replacement project is expected to cost around $20 million.

    The rebuild is expected to commence next week if weather permits.

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago
