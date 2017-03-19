Big Sur's Damaged Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge Comes Crashing Down

After a few days filled with headaches, crews in Big Sur on Saturday were finally able to demolish the irreparable Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge.
The bridge, which suffered serious damage as a result of this winter's powerful storms, met its demise when crews used a chisel to weaken the strength of structure.
The successful tear-down attempt comes on the heels of failed efforts to demolish the bridge with a 6,000-pound wrecking ball.
Workers will now work to remove debris and clean up the area as they prepare for a new bridge install.
A steel structure replacement could be rebuilt in as little as six months, according to Caltrans. The bridge replacement project is expected to cost around $20 million.
The rebuild is expected to commence next week if weather permits.