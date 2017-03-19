Big Sur's Damaged Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge Comes Crashing Down

Crews clean up after tearing down the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur. (March 18, 2017)

After a few days filled with headaches, crews in Big Sur on Saturday were finally able to demolish the irreparable Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge.

The bridge, which suffered serious damage as a result of this winter's powerful storms, met its demise when crews used a chisel to weaken the strength of structure.

The successful tear-down attempt comes on the heels of failed efforts to demolish the bridge with a 6,000-pound wrecking ball.

A giant crane dropped a 6,000-pound wrecking ball on the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on March 13, 2017.

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

Workers will now work to remove debris and clean up the area as they prepare for a new bridge install.

A steel structure replacement could be rebuilt in as little as six months, according to Caltrans. The bridge replacement project is expected to cost around $20 million.

Investigative Oakland Hired Pricey PR Agency after Deadly Warehouse Fire

The rebuild is expected to commence next week if weather permits.