Race Against Time: Rain Set to Pound Down Over Oroville Dam

Crews in Northern California's Butte County continued to stabilize the emergency spillway using helicopters to drop loads of rocks on the eroded sections at Lake Oroville, California's second-largest reservoir located about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco.

They need to work fast: While the sky was bright on Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicted the next rains would come down hard on Wednesday night and continue to at least Friday. The good news is that since the problem was discovered, the lake level has continued to drop as employees from the California Department of Water Resources have worked furiously to make room for incoming precipitation.

Fearing a catastrophic disaster if the eroded emergency spillway bursts, Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday asked the Trump administration for federal assistance.

In a letter to the president, Brown asks for help for the three Northern California counties affected, saying aid is needed to assist the 188,000 residents of Butte, Sutter and Yuba counties who were ordered to evacuate Sunday. Those people are still not allowed in their homes.

RAW: Chopper Drops Bags of Boulders at Oroville Dam Spillway

Crews began stabilizing the Oroville Dam emergency spillway Monday by transporting bags of boulders by helicopter and dropping them into gouges on the structure.

Meanwhile, the issue quickly became political.

Congressman John Garamendi responded to questions about maintenance to the dam during several years a drought. The biggest question was: Why wasn’t it taken care of?

"The state was using a half a billion dollars trying to build twin tunnels, but they weren’t paying attention to what was going on here," Garamendi said. Environmental activists warned more than a decade ago about the risk of flooding, but those fears were dismissed by both the state and federal governments.

RAW: Oroville Dam's Emergency Spillway Battered, Bruised

Water was no longer falling over the emergency spillway at Lake Oroville as of Monday, allowing officials to investigate the damage.

But the fears are real now.

The California National Guard put out a notification to all of its 23,000 soldiers and airmen to be ready to deploy. It marked the first time an alert for the entire California National Guard had been issued since the 1992 riots in Los Angeles after a jury acquitted four police officers in the beating of Rodney King.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

