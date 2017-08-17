A video of a Modesto pastor addressing the violent incidents that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia during a Sunday service is going viral on Facebook.

Pastor Glen Berteau was performing a baby dedication when he suddenly felt compelled to address the white nationalist rally.

“You’re going to use the word of God to hate somebody of a different color. You’ve got to be dumbest person on this Earth,” Berteau said in his speech. “There’s a bunch of stupid white people, I’m just telling you.”

The Facebook video was posted Monday and has over 4.8 million views since.

Thousands have commented, the majority thanking Berteau for his speech.

"Could I have chosen a better word? Possibly," Berteau told KCRA on Tuesday.



"What I said was very honest and I think it was something that needed to be shouted," he added.



