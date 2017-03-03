2 Santa Clara County Correctional Deputies on Administrative Leave After Arrests | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

2 Santa Clara County Correctional Deputies on Administrative Leave After Arrests

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    File image of the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

    Two Santa Clara County correctional deputies are now on administrative leave after being arrested.

    Each deputy was arrested on separate charges last month.

    In the first case, Deputy Leonel Groba faces allegations of striking an inmate without cause.

    The second deputy, Sgt. Robert Liddle, is accused of secretly recording superiors in an apparent attempt to leverage them later.

    The latest allegation comes on the heels of a string of violence against correctional officers in the past two years.

    In August 2015, mentally ill inmate Michael Tyree was beaten to death.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices