File image of the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Two Santa Clara County correctional deputies are now on administrative leave after being arrested.

Each deputy was arrested on separate charges last month.

In the first case, Deputy Leonel Groba faces allegations of striking an inmate without cause.

The second deputy, Sgt. Robert Liddle, is accused of secretly recording superiors in an apparent attempt to leverage them later.

The latest allegation comes on the heels of a string of violence against correctional officers in the past two years.

In August 2015, mentally ill inmate Michael Tyree was beaten to death.