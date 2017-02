A two-alarm fire in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on1199 Stockton Street in San Francisco on Friday morning. (Feb. 3, 2017)

An adult victim was rescued Friday morning during a two-alarm fire in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood, the fire department tweeted.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, firefighters said.

Firefighters said that people should avoid the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Stockton near Powell streets because of the fire at the Golden Plaza building.