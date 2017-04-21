Video posted online and receiving thousands of shares on social media appears to show the aftermath of an alleged incident involving an American Airlines flight attendant and passengers.

American Airlines spokesperson Leslie Scott said the flight attendant has been released temporarily while the company investigates the incident.

The incident occurred Friday on American Airlines flight 591 bound for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport from San Francisco International Airport.

Video taken inside the plane shows a sobbing woman, who was holding a baby, pleading to flight attendants that her stroller be returned. A man sitting in one of the plane's front rows then stood up and demanded that he receive the name of the employee responsible.

Another apparent female passenger came to the woman's defense before a man dressed in American Airlines garb stepped onto the plane. That's when the male passenger from the plane's front rows jumped up from his seat and told the man, "You do that to me and I'll knock you flat."

The American Airlines flight attendant responded by pointing his finger at the passenger and yelling, "Hey, you stay out of this."

Another apparent flight attendant helped escort the male passenger to his seat and said the incident with the woman was an "accident."

Scott said the woman got off from the plane and was booked for the next flight to Dallas.

American Airlines also issued the following statement to NBC Bay Area late Friday:

We have seen the video and have already started an investigation to obtain the facts. What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident. We are making sure all of her family's needs are being met while she is in our care. After electing to take another flight, we are taking special care of her and her family and upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip. The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care. In short, we are disappointed by these actions. The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate this incident.