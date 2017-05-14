Amgen Tour of California Bike Race to Stop in San Jose

SACRAMENTO, CA - MAY 14: The peloton passes through the California countryside during stage one of the AMGEN Tour of California from Sacramento to Sacramento on May 14, 2017 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The Amgen Tour of California, the nation’s largest pro cycling race, returns to San Jose for its Stage 2 finish Monday.

The seven-day race, which has trekked through San Jose in 11 of its 12 years, more than any other city, started on Sunday with a 104-mile round trip out of and back into Sacramento.

Stage 2 will start in Modesto a little after noon Monday and finish in South San Jose about four to five hours later, covering about 90 miles.

The racers will head south out of Modesto, ride through Patterson, cross Interstate 5 and take Highway 130 up the eastern slope of Mount Hamilton. Once they summit the 4,300-foot peak, the cyclists will descend quickly into East San Jose on Mount Hamilton Road before veering south on Quimby, Yerba Buena and San Felipe roads in the Evergreen Valley area of San Jose.

The stage finishes on Metcalf Road at Motorcycle County Park. (See a Stage 2 map from the official race website)

This year, the race will cover more than 575 miles of California’s most scenic roadways and coastlines. It will end Saturday in Pasadena.

The race features numerous Olympic, world and national champion cyclists.