California, San Francisco Sue DOJ Over Trump Sanctuary City Restrictions
California, San Francisco Sue DOJ Over Trump Sanctuary City Restrictions

By Janie Har

    California, San Francisco Sue DOJ Over Trump Sanctuary City Restrictions
    File image of San Francisco City Hall.

    The state of California and city of San Francisco are suing the U.S. Department of Justice over President Donald Trump's sanctuary city restrictions on public safety grants.

    In a news conference Monday, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and City Attorney Dennis Herrera, both Democrats, announced the lawsuit, which makes California the first state to challenge the administration on its sanctuary city policy of denying funds to cities that limit cooperation with enforcement of U.S. immigration laws.

    Chicago filed a similar suit last week, arguing that the Trump administration's bid to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities is illegal.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said the Trump administration ``will not simply give away grant dollars to city governments that proudly violate the rule of law and protect criminal aliens.''

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
