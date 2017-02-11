U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say they are targeting criminals. But activists say people with no criminal history were taken away. The operation has the attention of elected officials in the Bay Area. Jean Elle reports.

Anxiety Simmers in the Bay Area After Immigration Officials Arrest More Than 150 People in Southern California

President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has sparked fear in the Bay Area, especially after Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officials arrested more than 100 people in Southern California this week.

The question: Could it happen to us?

ICE defends the raids by saying that they are part of a long-planned operation targeting criminals. But community activists counter that people with no criminal history have also been rounded up from their homes and offices.

“Hearing about this increases fear in our communities,” said Sandy Valenciano with the California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance.

The arrests combined with the current political climate have shaken immigrant communities, according to Valenciano.

“I’ve definitely talked to my friends and family about my emergency plan [about] what would happen if I were detained and vice versa,” she said. “These are conversations I never thought I’d have.”

Meanwhile, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee says he understands the wave of fear, and will protect all law-abiding residents.

“We fight ferociously to protect people’s rights and if they are doing something wrong, that's one thing. If they're not, it just means that's not American.”

ICE officials say they plan on Monday to release more information, including videos, about the operation.