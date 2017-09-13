Arrest Made in Pittsburg Fatal Hit and Run: Police - NBC Bay Area
Arrest Made in Pittsburg Fatal Hit and Run: Police

    Pittsburg PD
    Angelia Spikes

    Police have arrested a driver who fled after fatally striking a pedestrian in Pittsburg Wednesday morning, according to police.

    After investigating the fatal hit-and-run that killed 40-year-old Pittsburg resident Alana Willis, officers were able to locate the driver, identified as 29-year-old Angelia Spikes.

    Spikes was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and is now cooperating with the investigation, police said.

    The crash was reported at 5:50 a.m. on Railroad Avenue near Marks Boulevard. Upon arrival, responding officers found a woman, later identified as Willis, suffering from major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 252-4040.

