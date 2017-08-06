A's Score Season High in Comeback Win Over Angels

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 06: Mark Canha #20 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a three-run homerun in the fourth inning during the MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 6, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM — It took them four-plus hours and 18 hits to pull it off, but the A’s completed one crazy comeback victory Sunday at Angel Stadium.

Down five runs in the seventh inning, Oakland rallied for an 11-10 victory to take two of three in Anaheim in one of their wildest games of the season. The A’s knocked out 10 extra-base hits, one off their franchise record, and highlighted their comeback with six consecutive two-out hits during a five-run rally in the eighth.

They trailed 2-0, then jumped ahead 4-2, and eventually were facing a 10-5 deficit before they started hammering away at Angels relievers Blake Parker and Bud Norris in the eighth.

That rally was highlighted by Khris Davis’ two-run homer and a two-run single from slumping catcher Bruce Maxwell. On a day these teams combined for 30 hits, the A’s overcame two errors and won their firs series in Anaheim since June of last season.

The morning started with the A’s trading Yonder Alonso. Who knew their afternoon would get even more unpredictable?

PINDER POWER: Chad Pinder played an instrumental role in the A’s comeback, finishing 4-for-5 with two RBI and needing just a triple for the cycle. In six games since coming off the disabled list, Pinder is 9-for-18.

MAXWELL DELIVERS AT RIGHT TIME: Mired in a 5-for-49 slump, Maxwell came through with the two-run go-ahead single in the eighth to cap the A’s mad five-run rally.

MANAEA’S STRUGGLES: For the first time in his career, Sean Manaea has gone back-to-back outings of less than four innings. He gave up solo homers to Yunel Escobar and Mike Trout early. Then the A’s scored four runs in the top of the fourth to give him a two-run lead to work with, but the lefty gave the lead right back as the Angels answered with a four-run rally of their own to go up 6-4. Manaea walked two and allowed three hits in the inning before Bob Melvin called on Simon Castro from the bullpen.

NAILING IT DOWN: After the A’s went up 11-10, they got scoreless innings from Santiago Casilla and Blake Treinen to close it out.

THE ALONSO AFTERMATH: With the morning trade of Yonder Alonso to the Mariners, Melvin said Matt Olson will be called from Triple-A Nashville to join the club for Tuesday’s series opener against Seattle. The plan is for the left-handed hitting Olson and Ryon Healy to platoon at first base.

The A's are now 50-62 on the season.