Assemblyman Evan Low on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment that aims to lower California's voting age to 17. Now, state lawmakers are grappling with questions about the maturity of 17 year olds and how much it would cost to make such a change. Michelle Roberts reports.

Seventeen year olds can drive and preregister to vote in California. But if Low's amendment passes, they will also have a say in who is elected president.

In the November election, only 7 percent of Santa Clara County's young people took to the polls. Low believes that if teens are able to start voting at 17, they’ll be more likely to keep voting through their 20s.

"Lowering the voting age will give a voice to young people and provide a tool for them, rather than being complacent," he said.

Such a move has the potential to kick-start a lifelong habit of voting, but the change may require an investment.

It "potentially could be a cost to the state to allow for more production of ballots and the cost of increasing the pool of electorate," Low said, but didn't estimate how much the change would cost.

"We always want as many as eligible voters to be registered as possible," he said.

Anita Torres with the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters didn’t back Low’s proposal, but called it an opportunity to increase high school education programs that are already in place.

"If the law does change and allows 17 year olds to vote, we'd love them to register the minute they turn 17," Torres said.

Some voters in San Jose welcome the change.

"All around, I think it’s a great idea," Eric Maxwell said.

While others questioned if 17 is old enough to fully understand the complexities of an election.

"It needs to be a little older," Jim Stameson said. "I’m concerned whether people understand all the issues like they should."

If the state legislature were to approve the change, voters — 18 and older — will determine its final outcome.