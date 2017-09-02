A sweltering heat wave is once again rearing its head Saturday as blistering temperatures roast the Bay Area.

An excessive heat warning for the entire region is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. That warning will continue for inland areas until 9 p.m. Monday.

Several inland areas will soar well above the 100-degree mark Saturday, with some locations such as Concord and Danville peaking close to 115 degrees, according to weather officials. Cities immediately around the San Francisco Bay including Oakland and San Mateo will settle in the high 90s to low 100s. The coolest Bay Area spot appears to be Half Moon Bay with a forecasted high of 86 degrees.

The hot weather has prompted a number of cities across the Bay Area, including usually cool San Francisco, to open cooling centers for those looking for heat relief.

Weather officials are reminding people to properly prepare for the hot weather to both prevent wildfires and heat-related illnesses. Folks should limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, drink plenty of water and hang out in air conditioned areas. Pet owners should also keep a watchful eye on their companions, making sure their animal friends have adequate water and access to cool locations.

Due the hot temperatures and low humidity, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for coastal mountains and East Bay foothills until 9 p.m. Saturday. People are strongly encouraged to not burn outdoors due to the high risk of potentially sparking a wildfire.

The scorching temperatures along with smoke pouring in from wildfires across Northern California has prompted officials to declare yet another Spare the Air Alert for Saturday. The move marks the 12th Spare the Air Alert day of 2017.

Bay Area residents are asked to limit pollution-causing activities, such as driving and mowing the lawn. Those who are sensitive to unhealthy air are also encouraged to stay indoors.

Hazy skies filled with smoke will likely linger throughout the Labor Day weekend, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.