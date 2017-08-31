Police have identified a Bay Area man as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a California sheriff's deputy in Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, of Castro Valley, suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and was in critical condition Thursday at a hospital. It's unclear if he has been charged with anything.

Authorities say Littlecloud shot at two California Highway Patrol officers through a hotel door before fleeing through and also shot Sheriff's Deputy Robert French, who later died.

The police have charged 23-year-old Priscilla Prendez of Oakland with vehicle theft and felony evasion in connection with the incident.

California Highway Police officers discovered Prendez had registered a room at the Ramada Inn where the shootout later occurred. She is being held in lieu of $90,000 bail.

The police have not identified the second woman who was in the car with Prendez.

The incident began when the pair of women led CHP officers on a 20-mile vehicle chase in what was believed to be a stolen car. The pursuit ended in Elk Grove, and officers then returned to a Sacramento Ramada Inn in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard to continue their investigation, sheriff's officials said.

After CHP officers announced their presence outside one of the rooms, Littlecloud, armed with a high-powered assault rifle, opened fire through the front door and walls of a room, striking the two CHP officers, sheriff's officials said. The suspect then tried to exit the rear of the room and engaged sheriff's deputies in gunfire, striking French.

Littlecloud got into a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit south on Fulton Avenue and then east on El Camino Avenue, sheriff's officials said. He crashed the vehicle just west of Watt Avenue and again engaged officers in gunfire, at which time he was shot and detained.

Police said late Wednesday no other suspects were found in the hotel. The determination came after a SWAT team conducted an hours-long search of the hotel where police believe a stolen vehicle ring was operating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.