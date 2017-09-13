Sara Lockner has been been charged with one account of assault on a child becoming paralyzed after attempting to flush her newborn child down the toilet on Labor Day. (September 13, 2017)

A McDonald’s employee in Redwood City has been charged with attempted murder after trying to flush her newborn baby down a toilet at the fast-food restaurant on Labor Day, prosecutors said Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, Sara Lockner, 25, delivered the baby in a bathroom stall while working the night shift at McDonald's. Lockner was reportedly using the bathroom multiple times due to stomach pain that night before a co-worker found blood all over the restroom stall; the suspect attributed it to a heavy mentstraul cycle.

Another co-worker later looked into the stall and reportedly saw a new born face in the toilet before hearing Lockner flush, said prosecutors. Lockner allegedly asked witnesses not to call the police.

“It’s a real sad story,” said San Mateo County District Attorney, Steve Wagestaffe. “She said she didn’t know she was pregnant.”

Lockner has been jailed on $11 million bail and has also been charged with one account of assault on a child becoming paralyzed.