Bay Area McDonald's Employee Tries to Flush Baby Down the Toilet, Prosecutors Say

By Jennifer Gonzalez

    Redwood City Police Department
    Sara Lockner has been been charged with one account of assault on a child becoming paralyzed after attempting to flush her newborn child down the toilet on Labor Day. (September 13, 2017)

    A McDonald’s employee in Redwood City has been charged with attempted murder after trying to flush her newborn baby down a toilet at the fast-food restaurant on Labor Day, prosecutors said Wednesday.

    According to prosecutors, Sara Lockner, 25, delivered the baby in a bathroom stall while working the night shift at McDonald's. Lockner was reportedly using the bathroom multiple times due to stomach pain that night before a co-worker found blood all over the restroom stall; the suspect attributed it to a heavy mentstraul cycle.

    Another co-worker later looked into the stall and reportedly saw a new born face in the toilet before hearing Lockner flush, said prosecutors. Lockner allegedly asked witnesses not to call the police. 

    “It’s a real sad story,” said San Mateo County District Attorney, Steve Wagestaffe. “She said she didn’t know she was pregnant.”

    Lockner has been jailed on $11 million bail and has also been charged with one account of assault on a child becoming paralyzed.

    Published 28 minutes ago
