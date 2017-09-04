Bay Area Rescue Organizations Team Up to Transport Pets From Storm-Ravaged Texas - NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Rescue Organizations Team Up to Transport Pets From Storm-Ravaged Texas

By Sam Brock

    Dozens of Hurricane Harvey refugees are now settling in the Bay Area, including 70 rescue animals. Sam Brock reports. (Published 5 minutes ago)

    Nearly 70 rescue animals touched down in the Bay Area after several organizations pitched in to help transport them out of storm-ravaged areas of Texas.

    The mission started with a phone call to one of the rescue organizations with a couple offering up their plane. Soon after, several groups linked together and flew out to Texas Sunday morning. The groups' trip is now being called a "lifeline" to dozens of animals.

    "I've got friends who were displaced from the Hurricane in Houston and this was our little way from the Bay Area to be able to help," said Kelly Marston, who is fostering a dog.

    The outpouring of support at the Milo Foundation was almost deafening.

    Pets From Storm-Ravaged Texas Transported to Bay Area

    San Francisco SPCA

    Nearly 100 people came to the rescue organization in Richmond late Sunday, many of them foster families prepared to give the dogs immediate refuge.

    All of the animals brought in during the first wave Sunday were either sheltered or surrendered during the Hurricane, meaning they are not looking to reunite with a Texas family.

    In total, four rescue organizations pitched in on the mission.

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
