Schools across the Bay Area are preparing for potential student walkouts in protest of Donald Trump's inauguration. Damian Trujillo reports. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Schools across the Bay Area are preparing for potential student walkouts in protest of Donald Trump's inauguration.

In San Jose, students and faculty at the East Side Union High School District received a letter from the superintendent to get engaged in the process, hold a rally and to talk about the inauguration.

The superintendent also said for students to protest on campus or face possible consequences.

"Well we're not going to block them from leaving campus, but if they do cut school, then the normal consequences for cutting will be there," ESUHSD Superintendent Chris Funk said.

The San Jose Unified School District said it alerted its police resource officers at every high school to be vigilant in case of walkouts Friday. The district said it encourages students to express their thoughts on campus instead.

"We want to make sure they're doing it at the appropriate time and not class time," SJUSD spokesman Peter Allen said. "We want to give them space on campus, even give them a microphone if they need a PA or something."

Students in the East Side Union High School District are also being told to express themselves and to stay on campus.

"We simply gave them permission to air the inauguration speech if they so desire," Funk said.

Meanwhile, Oakland school officials said they will hold teach-ins, talk to students about tolerance, history and the electoral process.