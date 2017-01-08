Bay Area residents are hunkering down this weekend as a powerful storm is expected to wallop the region with heavy rain and possible flooding. (Published Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017)

A host of weather warnings are in effect Sunday as a storm featuring heavy rain and damaging winds batters the Bay Area.

A flood warning is already in effect for Napa, Santa Clara and Sonoma Counties while flash flood watches have been implemented in almost every Bay Area county. High wind warnings and wind advisories are also in effect across most of the Bay Area.

The weather already proved to be deadly on Saturday, where one woman died in a freak accident after she was hit by a falling tree in Contra Costa County.

The latest forecast calls for rain totals likely around two to four inches for lower elevations, NBC Bay Area Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri said. Higher elevations of the Santa Cruz Mountains, which already accumulated two inches of rain late Saturday, could see more than six inches of rain this weekend.

Rivers, creeks and streams could rise to near flood stage, Ranieri said.

The San Lorenzo River in Felton late Saturday was at eight feet. The river in Santa Cruz County on Sunday afternoon is projected to be running 21 feet -- well above flood stage.

In Sonoma County, all eyes are on the Russian River, which is already projected to flood on Sunday.

Residents and officials in the North Bay city of Fairfax are also preparing for the worst. Fairfax Creek, which runs right through town, could flood if the predicted forecast proves to be true.

In San Francisco, flood barriers have been set in the area of 17th and Folsom streets to move water away from properties as the big storm moves in.

The winter storm is causing some ski resorts in the Sierra Nevada to partially close or close completely. Alpine Meadows will not be in operation on Sunday while Squaw Valley will only offer limited accessibility.

The heavy rains come as California enters a sixth year of drought, starting in October with more rain falling than in three decades, mostly in Northern California. Los Angeles is experiencing the wettest winter in six years, forecasters said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.