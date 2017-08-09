Belmont Homicide Suspect Arrested at East Bay BART Station

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday in Belmont was arrested early Wednesday morning in Union City, police said.

At 12:25 a.m., Belmont police located 27-year-old Jovhon Alexander Stewart at the Union City BART station. They were assisted by Union City and BART police officers.

According to police, Stewart was arrested without incident on a no-bail arrest warrant and booked into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City on suspicion of homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The weapon used in the crime is believed to be a semi-automatic handgun. It was not recovered, police said.

Belmont police officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment on the 500 block of Ralston Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, officers found several people outside the building. Inside a housing unit, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.

Belmont Fire Department paramedics treated the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim was later identified as 24-year-old DeJohn Jones of Union City.