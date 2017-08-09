Belmont Homicide Suspect Arrested at East Bay BART Station - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
FBI Agents Raid Trump Campaign Aide's Home
OLY-BAY
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Belmont Homicide Suspect Arrested at East Bay BART Station

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Belmont Homicide Suspect Arrested at East Bay BART Station
    Belmont Police Department
    Jovhon Alexander Stewart

    A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday in Belmont was arrested early Wednesday morning in Union City, police said.

    At 12:25 a.m., Belmont police located 27-year-old Jovhon Alexander Stewart at the Union City BART station. They were assisted by Union City and BART police officers.

    According to police, Stewart was arrested without incident on a no-bail arrest warrant and booked into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City on suspicion of homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm.

    The weapon used in the crime is believed to be a semi-automatic handgun. It was not recovered, police said.

    Belmont police officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment on the 500 block of Ralston Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

    At the scene, officers found several people outside the building. Inside a housing unit, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.

    Belmont Fire Department paramedics treated the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    The victim was later identified as 24-year-old DeJohn Jones of Union City.

    Published 51 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices