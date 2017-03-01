San Jose flood victims on Wednesday received a $5 million donation from billionaire Hoang Kieu.

The donation adds to a near $1 million in donations victims have received due to last week's historic flooding.

Kieu, who was born in Vietnam, has made his wealth selling medical products and has a net worth of $2.8 billion, according to Forbes.

The billionaire moved to California at the end of the Vietnam War, according to Forbes.

No other information was immediately available.