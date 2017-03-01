Billionaire Hoang Kieu Donates $5 Million to San Jose Flood Victims | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Billionaire Hoang Kieu Donates $5 Million to San Jose Flood Victims

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    Billionaire Hoang Kieu on Wednesday donates $5 million to San Jose flood victims.

    San Jose flood victims on Wednesday received a $5 million donation from billionaire Hoang Kieu.

    The donation adds to a near $1 million in donations victims have received due to last week's historic flooding.

    Kieu, who was born in Vietnam, has made his wealth selling medical products and has a net worth of $2.8 billion, according to Forbes.

    The billionaire moved to California at the end of the Vietnam War, according to Forbes.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices