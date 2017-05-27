Boy Ejected From Slide at Dublin's New Water Park

The Emerald Plunge at The Wave. (May 27, 2017)

A highly-anticipated water park opening in Dublin Saturday took a frightening turn when a boy was flung from the bottom of a three-story slide before skidding across concrete.

The 10-year-old boy managed to walk away with some scratches after being ejected from the Emerald Plunge ride at The Wave, which is the East Bay's newest water park. The boy was not transported to a hospital.



Video captured by the Bay Area News Group shows the boy accelerating down the open slide. As he reaches the flat section of the slide, his body glides across the the slide's left wall before skimming across the concrete surface below.



Park officials closed the ride following the incident.

The 31,000 square foot facility features several pools, a 48-foot tall waterslide tower with a total of six water slides, a splash area for youngsters and more accomodations for guests wishing to relax outside of the water.

Construction for the facility began in March 2015 at a time when California was suffering through a historic drought. Despite some grumblings about water use, park officials assured residents that the city was being "extremely water conscious" with the project.

