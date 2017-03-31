Located just off of Highway 101, the single family home was being sold as-is with two bedrooms, one bathroom albeit a few burnt bushes. (Published 2 hours ago)

Get It While It's Hot: Burnt Home in San Mateo Pending Sale

Forget curb appeal.

A badly damaged home in San Mateo is off the market, despite its appearance.

A 1950s-era, two-bedroom and one bath bungalow red-tagged due to recent fires has sold for just under $800,000.

Located just off of Highway 101, the 820 square-foot home was being sold as-is and currently has a chain-link fence around it. Police are still investigating the cause of the two fires at the home.

"Opportunity Knocks!!" the posting reads for the nearly 8,000 square foot corner lot. "Complete fixer upper, damaged by fire but great corner lot, and lots of potential to rebuild a beautiful home."

The damaged home received an offer of $799,000 just days after being listed on the market.

With homes in San Mateo County rising to a nearly $1.2 million median listing price, it can be a task to find a centrally located home selling for under a million dollars on the Peninsula.

Realtor David Azimi with Intero Real Estate Services is handling the sale of this lot.