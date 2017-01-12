Canoeing Down Streets - And Living Rooms - in Guerneville

The street in Sonoma County's Guerneville is aptly named: River Road.

Because this week, cars were not driving down it. Rather, the residents in this tiny wine country town were canoeing and kayaking along this waterlogged stretch of road thanks to the heavy rains and flooding Russian River.

One woman even sent NBC Bay Area a photo of herself kayaking in her living room.

A woman kayaking inside her home. (Jan. 11, 2017)

Photo credit: Viewer photo

Earlier this week, a family was spotted canoeing on Neely Road, a teen was chatting happily on her cell phone and Dad was paddling by.

Others took to boats and were seen rowing by the flooded out Pee Wee Golf and Arcade, where water from the flooded Russian River was six feet high.

Dustin Coupe was bopping around town on an inflatable raft. "We're just making the most of it," he said cheerily. "Those of us who have boats help each other out. I just helped one gentleman get to his car. We just cope."

The river is at its highest level in about a decade. Late Wednesday it stood more than 37 feet, 5 feet above flooding levels. On Friday, however, meteorologists said the river levels should drop dramatically. By the end of the weekend, the river could drop back down to 15 feet.