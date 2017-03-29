Child Burned After Hot Coffee Spill at Brentwood Starbucks

A child suffered burns to the face and arms Tuesday when hot coffee spilled on the 2-year-old at a Starbucks in Brentwood, according to fire officials.

The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. at the coffee shop near Brentwood Boulevard and Balfour Road, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said. It remains unclear whether the child is a boy or a girl.

Brentwood police upgraded their response from code two to three, and the child was taken by air ambulance to the UC Davis Burn Center.

Battalion Chief Jeff Burris did not know how the hot liquid fell on the child.

Further details were not immediately available.