Coast Guard Searching For Person in Water at SF's Ocean Beach
Coast Guard Searching For Person in Water at SF's Ocean Beach

By Bay City News

    Coast Guard Searching For Person in Water at SF's Ocean Beach

    Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard will continue to search through the night for a person seen in distress in the water at Ocean Beach Tuesday evening, according to a Coast Guard spokeswoman.

    At about 7:30 p.m., a person called 911 to report seeing a person in distress near the Cliff House restaurant at 1090 Point Lobos Ave., Coast Guard Lt. Megan Mervar said.

    The San Francisco Fire Department assisted Coast Guard officials with the search, but fire officials left the scene late Tuesday night.

    Although thick fog and low visibility is hampering search efforts, a Coast Guard cutter will remain at the scene looking for the victim, Mervar said.

    Coast Guard officials encourage beach goers to wear life jackets when going into deep water and to immediately call 911 if they see a person in distress.

    Published at 11:23 PM PDT on Aug 1, 2017 | Updated at 11:25 PM PDT on Aug 1, 2017
