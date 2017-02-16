Santa Rosa officials will on Thursday continue a series of meetings on the annexation of Roseland and four other county "islands" into the city.

The community meetings continue until March 4. Thursday's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Greater Powerhouse Church at 777 Hearn Ave.

Residents of Roseland and the other pockets of unincorporated Sonoma County southwest of Santa Rosa will learn what the annexation means to the community. They also will have an opportunity to state what they want changed or not changed, Santa Rosa senior planner Jessica Jones said.

The city of Santa Rosa will provide police, fire, street and park services if the annexation is approved.

The Roseland, Brittain Lane, Victoria Drive, West Hearn Avenue and West Third Street islands comprise 715 acres and are home to 7,433 residents, Jones said. She said the city hopes to submit the annexation proposal to the Local Agency Formation Commission for approval or denial in March.

If approved, residents of the annexation area who are registered voters will have a chance to submit written opposition to the annexation, Jones said. If 25 percent of the residents oppose annexation, an election on the annexation will be held, she noted.

Food, child care and Spanish language translation will be provided at the meetings.