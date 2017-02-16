Santa Rosa Mulls Annexing Roseland, Four Other County 'Islands' to City | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Santa Rosa Mulls Annexing Roseland, Four Other County 'Islands' to City

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    File image of Roxy Stadium 14 in Santa Rosa.

    Santa Rosa officials will on Thursday continue a series of meetings on the annexation of Roseland and four other county "islands" into the city.

    The community meetings continue until March 4.  Thursday's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Greater Powerhouse Church at 777 Hearn Ave.

    Residents of Roseland and the other pockets of unincorporated Sonoma County southwest of Santa Rosa will learn what the annexation means to the community. They also will have an opportunity to state what they want changed or not changed, Santa Rosa senior planner Jessica Jones said.

    The city of Santa Rosa will provide police, fire, street and park services if the annexation is approved.

    The Roseland, Brittain Lane, Victoria Drive, West Hearn Avenue and West Third Street islands comprise 715 acres and are home to 7,433 residents, Jones said. She said the city hopes to submit the annexation proposal to the Local Agency Formation Commission for approval or denial in March.

    If approved, residents of the annexation area who are registered voters will have a chance to submit written opposition to the annexation, Jones said. If 25 percent of the residents oppose annexation, an election on the annexation will be held, she noted.

    Food, child care and Spanish language translation will be provided at the meetings.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices