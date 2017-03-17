Contra Costa County District Attorney Mark Peterson is calling on the state to do more in preventing freeway shootings. Elyce Kirchner reports.

The call comes after recent freeway shootings in the Bay Area, including last week's deadly shooting on Interstate 80 in Richmond and Thursday night's shooting on Highway 101 in San Jose.

The California Highway Patrol report at least 85 shootings on Bay Area freeways since November 2015. Peterson said nearly half of those shootings have occurred in Contra Costa County, injuring 21 people and killing eight.

"It's frustrating to me," Peterson said.

For the last year, Peterson said local leaders have asked the state for $2 million to install security cameras and license plate readers along I-80 and Highway 4.

"To my knowledge we had no funding set by the state or any other organization," Peterson said. "I think they should be involved."

Paul Fontana, CHP Chief of Golden Gate Division, said good witnesses are the key.

"Cameras have not helped solve andy of these crimes," Fontana said.

CHP officials said they are also working closely with the state and are open to going forward on installing cameras.