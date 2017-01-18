Photo taken from Twitter account of Jeff Belle, who is a Contra Costa County school board trustee.

Embattled Contra Costa County school board trustee Jeff Belle, who has previously come under fire for lying about his educational background and history of legal troubles, tweeted a flurry of insults directed at Rep. John Lewis, Hillary Clinton, liberals and “evil media” over the weekend.

“John Lewis is a ‘has been.’ A sore loser who has not served his constituents in Georgia,” Belle wrote at 9:41 p.m. on Sunday. He followed that up with another tweet at 11:41 p.m. that suggested the civil rights icon is “self-serving.” The East Bay Times, which has been doggedly reporting on Belle, first reported the tweets.

John Lewis is a " has been." A sore loser who has not served his constituents in Georgia. https://t.co/ZRCB5ItwmY — Jeff Belle (@jeff_belle) January 16, 2017

If Lewis believes President-elect Trump is not legitimate, then it could be possible Cong.Lewis is a self-serving civil rights leader? https://t.co/bdKiaWCZml — Jeff Belle (@jeff_belle) January 16, 2017

In addition to making comments about Lewis and other political figures, Belle replied to his detractors on the social media platform, often making references to religion.

“You and all the liberals in the County could not beat me. The gates of Hell shall not prevail against me,” he wrote in response to one detractor. “Jesus dislikes you and the corrupt media. You and a whole army of devils from hell could Not prevail against me,” he wrote to another.

@CrimeDefense@mercnews Jesus dislikes you and the corrupt media. You and a whole army of devils from hell could Not prevail against me. — Jeff Belle (@jeff_belle) January 16, 2017

Run against me. You are a coward. I won and will always win. God is my help. Trump baby- get used to it! https://t.co/2ABcqddwpu — Jeff Belle (@jeff_belle) January 16, 2017

The screed appears to be prompted by comments Lewis made about the “illegitimate” victory of President-elect Donald Trump, whom Belle vehemently supports. Trump had also attacked Lewis on Twitter, drawing national attention for calling the Georgia district that he represents in congress “crime-infested” and “burning.”

Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Belle responded to a request for comment on Wednesday, saying he would be available to speak on Friday. NBC Bay Area spoke with his attorney, Carol Hehmeyer, who said was unaware of the tweets, but defended him regarding past investigate reports on Belle, alleging racism in the media industry.

“He is reluctant to talk to the press because they have lied about him in the past,” she said. “It’s really been a nightmare. I suspect it’s because he’s black. I’m not sure what else it could be.”

Belle previously received 20 hours of community service for a misdemeanor charge of lying on election paperwork about having a college degree. He has also been cited for practicing respiratory care without a license and has faced charges in Oklahoma and Florida for bogus checks, and his ex-wife — who started a group called Women Against Con Men — alleges that he left her $35,000 in credit card debt, according to the East Bay Times.

Hehmeyer said the reports are lies and misunderstandings due to unpaid bills and the product of a “media witch hunt” against her client. At one point, she said that Belle was unaware he didn’t have a degree, and therefore he did not technically lie on election paperwork.

“If he thought he graduated, he didn’t violate the section,” she said. “He still thinks he graduated.”

Belle is up for re-election in November of 2018.