A structurally unstable crane damaged by a five-alarm fire in Emeryville is safely dismantled. (May 14, 2017)

A structurally unstable crane damaged by a massive five-alarm fire in Emeryville Saturday morning was safely dismantled early Sunday, according to fire officials.

Several hours after the blaze engulfed a building under construction at 3800 San Pablo Ave. in Emeryville, heavy equipment was dispatched to the scene to remove the mangled crane, fire officials said. Earlier in the day, evacuations in the area were triggered out of the fear that the crane might topple onto nearby homes or power lines.

5-Alarm Fire Engulfs Building Under Construction in East Bay



No one was injured in the blaze or crane teardown, but firefighters remained on scene through Sunday to extinguish hot spots, according to fire officials.

Saturday's fire marked the second time in 10 months that the large building caught fire. Back in July of 2016, a six-alarm fire gutted the building, which was also under construction at that time.

A cause for Saturday's fire is still under investigation.