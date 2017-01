WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 16: NBA player Stephen Curry and daughter Riley Curry attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Try to dab in front of Riley Curry and you just might find yourself in a dance battle, er, dab-off.

Videos posted on Twitter shows Dub Nation's princess exchanging dabs with a student on Tuesday during a ceremony to retire Warriors star Stephen Curry's high school jersey at Charlotte Christian High School.

Check the videos out below and do your best to not hit the dab while watching.