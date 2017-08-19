Demonstrators in San Francisco Denounce White Supremacy

Demonstrators gathered in San Francisco on Saturday to rebuke white supremacy and request a name change at Justin Herman Plaza. Christie Smith reports.

Demonstrators gathered in San Francisco on Saturday to rebuke white supremacy and request a name change at Justin Herman Plaza.

The event comes on the heels of a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and just one week before a San Francisco rally that is expected to draw "alt-right" figures and counter-protesters at Crissy Field.

Many of those in attendance on Saturday chose to fight back against racist rhetoric cropping up across the country.

"We are here to answer the call by the movement for black lives, for anti- racists," Jennifer Raviv with Showing Up for Racial Justice — San Francisco said. "Especially white folks, it's time to show up and say we reject white supremacist terror."

The group flashed a number of signs ranging from "White Supremacy Sucks!" to "Make America HUMAN Again!" while stationed at Justin Herman Plaza, which they want to be renamed. Herman, a former city official, is accused of pushing African American people out of their homes.

"Justin Herman should not be venerated in this city," Raviv said.

"He has a history of displacing and creating discriminatory housing policies."

One week from Saturday, a right-wing rally planned at Crissy Field is slated to take place, but a permit for the event is still under review. Politicians have previously condemned the event.

"A lot of people are afraid and anxious for incredibly good reasons after we saw what happened in Charlottesville," Kate Schatz, an attendee at Saturday's event at Justin Herman Plaza, said.