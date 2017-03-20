Five dogs were rescued following a rollover crash in Alameda County. (March 20, 2017)

Five Labrador retrievers are safe Monday morning thanks to helpful firefighters in Alameda County.

Firefighters from the Alameda County and the Livermore-Pleasanton fire departments around 6:30 a.m. were called to a car crash on South Vasco Road, fire officials said on Instagram.

Responding crews found a white van in the upright position, but an attached trailer had rolled onto its side, according to fire officials.

Five dogs were trapped inside of the trailer at the time of the crash, but fire crews immediately jumped in and managed to save the frightened pups, according to fire officials.

Fire officials reported that one dog did suffer a leg injury and received a splint at the scene, but the other pooches and their human companion walked away unscathed.

The Red Cross and the Veterans Affairs Department were called to assist the driver, who was a disabled veteran, according to fire officials.