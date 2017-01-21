As the nation comes to grips with Donald Trump assuming his seat in the Oval Office, folks around the Bay Area on Saturday continued to take the opportunity to voice their opinions about the new reality.

People scattered across the Bay Area's three major metropolitan areas, in addition to a number of other smaller communities, gathered at a multitude of locations to either decry the election of Trump, fight for women's rights or stand up for immigrant communities among a slew of other issues.

Police said an estimated 25,000 people flocked to San Jose City Hall for a roughly one-mile-long walk and rally in solidarity with the national Women's March in Washington D.C., an event that witness hundreds of thousands of people pack the National Mall.

Signs spotted in the San Jose crowd read, "We Will Not Be Silent," "Stop the War on Women" and "Women Can!"

Droves of people clad in pink, pointy-eared "pussyhats" also took to the streets of Oakland to take aim at the new president and propagate the message that women will not remain silent over the coming years.

Aside from the national Women's March in the nation's capital, an estimated 600 "sister marches" were planned to stretch across the United States, according to The Associated Press. In total, organizers believe roughly three million people took time on Saturday to speak up for women and condemn the new leader of the United States.

