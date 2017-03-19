Double Fatal Shooting in Capitola Involving Father, Daughter | NBC Bay Area
Double Fatal Shooting in Capitola Involving Father, Daughter

Police are investigating as a murder-suicide at Capitola Mall

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Capitola PD
    Police work the scene of a double shooting at Capitola Mall on Sunday. (March 19, 2017)

    Police in Capitola on Sunday were investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a man and his 8-year-old daughter.

    On Sunday afternoon, just after 3 p.m., a woman called 911, worried about her husband's behavior in the parking lot of Capitola Mall, police said. Officers arrived and found a car with both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the 36-year-old man and the girl were pronounced dead at the scene. They believe the man shot his daughter before turning the gun on himself.

    The victims names haven't been released, but investigators said they are from Watsonville.

    No further details were available.

