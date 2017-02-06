The two drifters accused in the Golden Gate Park and Marin trail murders entered a guilty plea Monday.

Morrison Lampley and Lila Alligood pled guilty to the first-degree murders of Audrey Carey and Steven Carter in Marin County Superior Court.

Morrison, who admitted to the two murders and admitted to two firearm allegations connected to the killings, will receive a state prison sentence of 100 years to life.

Alligood, who did not discharge the firearms, will be sentenced to state prison for 50 years to life.

The third defendant involved in these murders, Sean Angold, had previously agreed to be a state's witness and testified under an immunity grant at the preliminary hearing.

As part of that agreement, he pled to one count of second-degree murder and will receive a 15 years to life state prison sentence.