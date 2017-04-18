Three so-called drifters who confessed to killing two people in a brutal crime spree in 2015 will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Morrison Haze Lampley, 24, of San Francisco, and Lila Scott Alligood, 19, of San Rafael, in February pleaded guilty to killing a Canadian tourist in Golden Gate Park and a Marin County therapist in a park near Fairfax.

Morrison admitted to discharging a firearm and will be sentenced to 100 years to life in prison. Alligood did not fire any weapons and will get 50 years to life in prison, Marin County District Attorney Edward Berberian said.

As part of their plea, the two defendants waived their right to appeal the convictions, according to Berberian.

A third defendant, Sean Angold, 25, of San Francisco, pleaded guilty earlier to second-degree murder and will be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, according to Berberian.

The suspects are in Marin County Superior Court in San Rafael awaiting the judge's ruling on the double murder.

Angold testified against Alligood and Lampley at their preliminary hearing in September 2016.

Until March 30, 2016, all three defendants faced the death penalty for killing Audrey Carey, 23, of Quebec on Oct. 2, 2015 and sex therapist Steve Carter, 67, in the Loma Alta Open Space Preserve near Fairfax on Oct. 5. Carter's dog also was shot but survived.

Berberian said the disposition of Lampley's and Alligood's cases was reached with extensive discussions with the families of the victims who will be given an opportunity at the sentencing to address the court and describe the full impact of their losses.

Lokita Carter, the wife of Steve Carter, a tantric yoga instructor, was in court Tuesday.

When asked if the sentencing will bring closure, their friend Christina Dejongh replied, "I don’t know if I will ever have it. My feeling is what can compensate for an act like this? I sort of even don’t relate to the punishment."

"Vengeance," Dejongh said, won't "bring him back."

Angold testified that Lampley shot Carter and Carey. Attorneys for Alligood and Lampley argued Angold lied to avoid life in prison.

Angold testified he stole the gun used in the murders from an unlocked vehicle in San Francisco and helped plan the robberies of Carey's backpack and Carter's vehicle and wallet.

Angold testified he walked away from where Carey was robbed in bushes in Golden Gate Park and heard gunshots. He testified Lampley told him, "She's dead dude, don't worry about it."

Angold also testified he was farther down the trail in the park when Lampley killed Carter. Defense attorneys Amy Morton and David Brown said the big question at the preliminary hearing was who had possession of the murder weapon because Angold testified he and Lampley shared its possession.

Angold testified the three drifters were using drugs he bought, including LSD, heroin and methamphetamaine during the week they traveled together in the Bay Area and to Portland, Oregon. They were arrested in Portland on Oct. 7, 2015.

At the preliminary hearing Deputy District Attorney Leon Kousharian argued the three planned to get money to grow marijuana in Oregon.

Lampley was in charge and Alligood participated more actively in the crimes after Carey was killed, Kousharian said.

Lampley and Alligood were held for trial for robbery, and two murders with special circumstances of murder during a robbery, lying in wait and committing more than more murder.