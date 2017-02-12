California Highway Patrol officers in the South Bay early Sunday deployed a spike strip to stop a driver after he led authorities on a roughly 20-mile-long pursuit, police said.

The pursuit began around 3:30 a.m. near U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate 880 in San Jose after police witnessed the driver weaving in and out of lanes, Sgt. Marty Contreras with the California Highway Patrol said. The driver did not pull over and a chase began.

The man, who proceeded to drive southbound on U.S. Highway 101 at highway speeds, evaded police for 15 to 20 miles before he hit a spike strip set down by California Highway Patrol officers from Gilroy, Contreras said.

The agitated driver was eventually taken into custody, but not before questioning the stop on multiple occasions while police detained him. The visibly frustrated driver could be heard asking police to treat him like a human being as well as criticizing police for how they enforced the traffic stop.

"He seemed to be not understanding of what we were doing and why we were doing it," Contreras said.

No one was injured during the pursuit, Contreras said.