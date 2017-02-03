The Interfaith Council of Contra Costa County will be leading a “Ring of Solidarity” to show support for local Muslims at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Walnut Creek Islamic Center, or Dar Ulislam.

The event is designed to show support for a community that many people feel is under attack: Hate crimes are accelerating, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, and President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration has blocked refugees and immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries.

"Some folks in our interfaith community are saying this is the most stressful and most afraid that they've been as a Muslim in America in the last three decades," said Rev. Will McGarvey of the Interfaith Council of Contra Costa County. "They belong. They're our neighbors. We love them. And we don't agree with our own government targeting them ostensibly right now to be able to use as a basis for going to war in Iran."

The order has caused fear among many immigrants, even from countries not on those lists, and prompted an unknown number of travelers from getting questioned for hours at airports across the country.

To show support and togetherness, people will be joining hands and forming a human circle around the mosque. The ring of solidarity will continue during prayer time for people of the Muslim faith, called the Juma’ah, and all "peaceful people" have been invited to attend.

Members of many faiths are expected to attend. Several Jewish groups have been present at the protests and rallies; many fear if they don't speak out against discrimination, that bigotry will prevail.

But standing up for humanity is what all religious leaders should do, McGarvey said.

"We agree with treating all of our citizens and all of our neighbors whether they're documented or not as human beings in need of love and community," he said. "This is what we're about. This is what interfaith councils do. We stand up for the rights of religious minorities. Especially when they're being targeted and what's sad right now is they're being targeted ostensibly out of a campaign of fear by our own government."

