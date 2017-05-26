Small Plane Crashes Near Concord Airport

Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash in Concord.

Contra Costa County Fire officials say they received reports of a small plane that either crashed or skidded off the runway of Buchanan Field Way.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said a single-engine Glastar was returning to Concord due to a mechanical problem. The plane crashed short of the runway outside the airport, Gregor said.

The pilot was the only person onboard the plane and was treated at the scene. The pilot's condition was not immediately known.

No other information was immediately available.