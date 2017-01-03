Emergency Repairs on Golden Gate Bridge Median Barrier

The fourth lane of the Golden Gate Bridge was closed Tuesday morning for emergency repairs on a section of the moveable median barrier. Pete Suratos reports. (Published 39 minutes ago)

The fourth lane of the Golden Gate Bridge was closed Tuesday morning for emergency repairs on a section of the moveable median barrier.

Spokesman Priya Clemens said the bridge will remain in a three-lane southbound / three-lane northbound configuration through the morning commute. The lanes are usually in a four-lane southbound / two-lane northbound pattern.

Golden Gate Bridge engineers are working on the issue and hope to have it resolved during the day by the end of Tuesday, Clemens said. The cause of the damage has not yet been determined.

She added that this issue hasn’t occurred before as the barrier is just two months old.