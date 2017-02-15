Evacuations were ordered Wednesday afternoon at a high-rise construction site in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood where a massive concrete slab is loose and threatening to fall, according to fire officials.
The concrete slab is on the 30th floor of a site at 41 Tehama St. and weighs around 2,000 pounds, fire officials said on Twitter.
A neighboring site at 543 Howard St. is being evacuated and those at the 41 Tehama St. site are being told to shelter in place, fire officials said shortly before 3 p.m.
The project at 41 Tehama St. is a 37-story, 403-unit luxury residential tower near the Transbay Transit Center site. It began construction in 2015, according to a 2015 statement from development and construction management firm Lend Lease.
The San Francisco Firefighters union said that 44 Tehama and 543 Howard Street are all being evacuated.
A permit application for the construction project at 41 Tehama, which was filed in 2015, lists the cost of the project at $106,869,000.
In Jan. 2016, a contractor called Pacific Structures Inc. filed a permit application for a tower crane to work on new construction at 41 Tehama St. The estimated cost was $100,000.
The contractor for the actual construction permit is Bovis Lend Lease, Inc.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
Our office was just evacuated because the 33 Tehama crane might fall. �� pic.twitter.com/dht8PCxEms
— David Spinks (@DavidSpinks) February 15, 2017