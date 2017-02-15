Evacuations were ordered Wednesday afternoon at a high-rise construction site in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood where a massive concrete slab is loose and threatening to fall, according to fire officials.

The concrete slab is on the 30th floor of a site at 41 Tehama St. and weighs around 2,000 pounds, fire officials said on Twitter.

A neighboring site at 543 Howard St. is being evacuated and those at the 41 Tehama St. site are being told to shelter in place, fire officials said shortly before 3 p.m.

The project at 41 Tehama St. is a 37-story, 403-unit luxury residential tower near the Transbay Transit Center site. It began construction in 2015, according to a 2015 statement from development and construction management firm Lend Lease.

The San Francisco Firefighters union said that 44 Tehama and 543 Howard Street are all being evacuated.

A permit application for the construction project at 41 Tehama, which was filed in 2015, lists the cost of the project at $106,869,000.

In Jan. 2016, a contractor called Pacific Structures Inc. filed a permit application for a tower crane to work on new construction at 41 Tehama St. The estimated cost was $100,000.

The contractor for the actual construction permit is Bovis Lend Lease, Inc.

Bay City News contributed to this report.