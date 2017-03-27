Fallen Power Lines Block BART Service to San Francisco | NBC Bay Area
Fallen Power Lines Block BART Service to San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area Staff and Bay City News

    The West Oakland BART Station closes while crews work to remove fallen power lines. (March 27, 2017)

    BART service through the transbay tube was halted Monday morning at 8:20 a.m. after power lines crashed onto tracks near the West Oakland Station, according to the transportation agency.

    There is no estimate as to when service will be restored, but the power lines were removed around 9:15 a.m., according to BART. A bus bridge is being set up to help commuters travel between San Francisco and the East Bay.

    BART officials advised commuters to find alternate means of crossing the San Francisco Bay and said the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will honor BART tickets for passengers.

    Stay tuned for details.

