Fire Crew Saves 3-Year-Old Girl From Locked Car in Petaluma

Firefighters in Petaluma rescued a 3-year-old girl accidentally locked inside a car Sunday, according to the Petaluma Fire Department.

At about noon, the girl was accidentally locked inside a newer-model BMW on Meadowlark Lane, Battalion Chief Mike Madeiros said. The young girl's sister inadvertently locked the car with the 3-year-old still inside and called 911 immediately, Madeiros said.

While the fire crew was there, the girl started to sweat and cry, so they decided to break the glass and were able to get the girl out. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Madeiros said. The girl was stable and recovering, he said.