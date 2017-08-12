Blaze Burning in Napa County 60 Percent Contained: Cal Fire

Firefighters on Saturday have reached 60 percent containment as they strive to completely extinguish and control a wildfire burning near Lake Berryessa in Napa County, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, which ignited just before 1 p.m. on Friday, has scorched 114 acres near Highway 128 and Sage Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation warnings are in effect along State Highway 128 between Turtle Rock and the Somerston Estate Winery, located at 3450 Sage Canyon Road, and between Turtle Rock and Capell Valley Crest, Cal Fire spokeswoman Suzie Blankenship said.

Evacuation warnings mean that people don't have to leave right away but should be prepared to do so, she said.

"They have been put on notice that there is a fire in the area," she said. "The warning is an awareness that things could move to a mandatory evacuation depending on fire activity."

State Highway 128 is closed at Lower Chiles Road and at Capell Valley Cross Road, Blankenship said. The closures will continue so firefighters can access the fire area, Blankenship said.

"We want the firefighters to be able to actively work that fire without worrying about vehicles going up and down the road while the firefighters' vehicles and equipment are using the road," she said.

Video San Jose Police Find Guardian of Toddler Found Roaming Alone

The terrain is rugged, steep and rocky, with heavy dry brush and pockets of timber, Blankenship noted.

