Firefighters Battle Fire at Dixie Elementary School in San Rafael - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Firefighters Battle Fire at Dixie Elementary School in San Rafael

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Firefighters Battle Fire at Dixie Elementary School in San Rafael
    Marin County Sheriff's Office
    Fire crews respond to a fire at Dixie Elementary School in San Rafael. (July 31, 2017)

    Flames tore through the roof of an elementary school in San Rafael Monday evening, firefighters said.

    The fire at Dixie Elementary School, located at 1175 Idylberry Road, was first reported at 5:50 p.m., officials said.

    When crews arrived they found an active fire on top of the school's roof. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze at about 6:30 p.m.

    Dixie Elementary is currently under renovation. Crews were re-roofing the building Monday when the fire occurred. Firefighters said it was not immediately known if the roof work was associated with the fire.

    Fire crews from Marinwood, San Rafael and Novato responded to the fire.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 14 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices