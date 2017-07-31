Fire crews respond to a fire at Dixie Elementary School in San Rafael. (July 31, 2017)

Flames tore through the roof of an elementary school in San Rafael Monday evening, firefighters said.

The fire at Dixie Elementary School, located at 1175 Idylberry Road, was first reported at 5:50 p.m., officials said.

When crews arrived they found an active fire on top of the school's roof. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze at about 6:30 p.m.

Dixie Elementary is currently under renovation. Crews were re-roofing the building Monday when the fire occurred. Firefighters said it was not immediately known if the roof work was associated with the fire.

Fire crews from Marinwood, San Rafael and Novato responded to the fire.

No other information was immediately available.