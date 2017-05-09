A man is rescued from the side of a cliff Tuesday in San Francisco. His companion was pulled to safety earlier. (May 9, 2017)

Firefighters rescued two people stranded on the side of a cliff in the Fort Funston area of San Francisco Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Crews responded about 5:35 p.m. to reports of two people stranded about 50 feet down the side of a cliff, fire officials said. They found a man and a woman who had been hiking stuck on the cliff and used a technical rope rescue to pull them to safety, fire officilas said.

Investigative Street Meat Sold in San Francisco Ends up in Restaurants

No injuries were reported.



