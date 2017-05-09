Firefighters Rescue Two Hikers Stranded on Side of Cliff in SF | NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Rescue Two Hikers Stranded on Side of Cliff in SF

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A man is rescued from the side of a cliff Tuesday in San Francisco. His companion was pulled to safety earlier. (May 9, 2017)

    Firefighters rescued two people stranded on the side of a cliff in the Fort Funston area of San Francisco Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

    Crews responded about 5:35 p.m. to reports of two people stranded about 50 feet down the side of a cliff, fire officials said. They found a man and a woman who had been hiking stuck on the cliff and used a technical rope rescue to pull them to safety, fire officilas said.

    No injuries were reported.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago
