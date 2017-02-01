First Hire by 49ers' Lynch Has Great Reputation

New 49ers GM John Lynch (right) has brought in an experienced talent evaluator for his first front-office hire. (Getty Images)

New 49ers general manager John Lynch has no experience in an NFL front office, but the first man he’s hired for his staff has plenty. And that should be an encouraging sign.

Lynch said in his first public comments as GM that he would try to go after the best possible talent for his front-office team, and Adam Peters — the former director of college scouting for the Broncos — is such a person.

Peters, who joins the 49ers as vice president of player personnel, was praised by Lynch in a 49ers press release Tuesday.

“When it comes to stars in this industry, Adam Peters is certainly one of them,” Lynch said. Lynch called him “one of the most respected talent evaluators in the National Football League.”

Peters worked for the New England Patriots for six years before going to Denver, where he worked eight years. According to the Denver Post, Peters from 2009-2015 helped the Broncos acquire 27 players through college free agency and the draft who were on Denver’s Super Bowl 50 championship team.

One of Denver’s front-office members told a reporter Tuesday that Peters is a terrific hire for the Niners.

“Good luck to the 49ers keeping Adam Peters for more than two years,” the unnamed Broncos exec told reporter Vincent Frank. “He’s a savant. He’ll be a GM soon.”

Among the players on the current/past Broncos roster linked to Peters are running back C.J. Anderson, edge rusher Von Miller, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and cornerback Chris Harris, Jr.

Wrote Darin Gantt of NBC’s Pro Football Talk: “Peters is respected in the business, and it’s a good sign that Lynch is layering in people with the experience on the job that he lacks. There have been rumblings that former Buccaneers GM Mark Dominik could also be on the way, which should add more depth to their bench as they try to rebuild.”