Four people – with outstanding warrants totaling over a million dollars – were arrested at a Milpitas hotel last month.

Police on July 22 spoke to a man parked near the Embassy Suites Hotel on East Calaveras Boulevard in a green 1996 Pontiac Bonneville sedan. He was identified as Anthony Dale Ehler, 24, of Ceres, said police, adding that he had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and the Ripon Police Department.

A visit to a hotel room linked to Ehler’s associate led police Mona Mohamed Navarro, a 35-year-old transient; Jessica Anne Garcia, a 28-year-old Hayward resident; and Shanese Danielle Bode, a 39-year-old Tracy resident.

Navarro had a million dollar felony warrant for burglary, conspiracy and false personation from the Mountain View Police Department. The Manteca Police Department had also issued a $25,000 misdemeanor warrant for her arrest. Milpitas also found that she had stolen identification and credit cards and more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Garcia had four misdemeanor warrants from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and the Oakland Police Department and was in possession of roughly 6 grams of methamphetamine at the time of her arrest.

Ehler, Navarro, and Garcia were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Meanwhile Bode was cited for a misdemeanor warrant from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and released.