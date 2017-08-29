Raiders' Gareon Conley May Be Ready for Action Soon

Former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley (No. 8) is expected to be activated soon by the Raiders. (Getty Images)

Gareon Conley hasn’t yet taken part in practices with the Raiders this summer, yet it appears the rookie cornerback could be on the roster for Game 1 of the regular season.

Conley, the team’s No. 1 pick in the draft, has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list because of a shin problem.

But as the Raiders get ready for their final exhibition game Thursday against the Seahawks, Conley may soon be cleared to return to the field and battle for playing time at cornerback. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweeted the Raiders expect him to play in Week 1 of the regular season.

Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio told Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal he’s “hopeful” Conley will resume practice this week.

“He’s coming,” said Del Rio. “It’s only a matter of when is the right time.”

Conley has been working out with team trainers and running on the sidelines during practices. He’s also been taking part in team meetings and doing “mental reps” during drills and scrimmages.

Starting cornerback David Amerson told Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group he’s been impressed by Conley.

“He’s been real in-tune to everything,” Amerson said. “Always taking notes, asking questions, paying attention outside on the practice squad. I’ve told him a couple of older guys have told him to stay in tune. Control what you can control. Physically you’re hurt right now, but mentally you’ve got to be locked in and getting the mental reps to be prepared. As far as what he’s doing right now, he’s doing a great job.”

Certainly, cornerback is a position of need on the Raiders defense. The position was considered a weak spot going into training camp, and the cornerback performance has been inconsistent in practices and games. Now Amerson is hurt – he appeared to suffer a concussion against the Cowboys Saturday – and Sean Smith and TJ Carrie have struggled.

Conley, a 6-foot, 195-pounder who was one of the nation’s top corners at Ohio State last season, was selected to give the Raiders an elite player in the secondary.

But, so far, he hasn’t been able to get any on-field experience. That may soon change.