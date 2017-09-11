A video showing UCPD ticketing an unlicensed street vendor and taking money from his wallet at UC Berkeley went viral on social media this weekend, drawing criticism from those who felt the officer went too far by confiscating the man’s money. (Video Courtesy: Martin Flores)

Now, a GoFundMe to support the street vendor has collected more than $35,000. A petition to fire the police officer who issued the citation has collected more than 13,000 signatures.

According to a UC Berkeley spokesperson, a statement about the incident will be released later on Monday. UCPD tweeted in response to the video that the department is "looking into" the matter.

The street vendor, who has asked to be identified only as “Beto,” was selling hot dogs near Memorial Stadium, where a large crowd of people assembled for the university's first home football game of the season.

Martin Flores, who wrote on social media that he had attended the game with his children, captured footage of University of California Police Officer Sean Aranas approaching the vendor and writing him a citation for selling food without a proper permit, a violation of Berkeley’s municipal code. Aranas then went into the man’s wallet and took money from it.

The video was originally posted to Flores’ Facebook, and it was reposted by other accounts on Twitter. As of Monday morning, one repost garnered more than 90,000 likes and 82,000 retweets.

“You’re going to take his money? That’s not right,” Flores can be heard saying in the video.

“We’re going to take it to the judge, and the judge can decide if it’s right,” Aranas responds. “...This is law and order in action.”

In an interview with NBC Bay Area’s sister station Telemundo, the street vendor said he holds down a regular job in construction. He was selling hot dogs to earn a little extra money, he said.

“People saw I wasn’t doing anything wrong,” he said of the response to the video. “I wasn’t stealing or drinking. I was just working to sustain my family.”

Many commenters opined that the ticket may have been fair, but taking the vendor’s money as "evidence" went too far.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin responded to the video after it was posted on his Facebook page, writing that he would reach out to UC Berkeley officials.

"It is outrageous this happened. To harass a poor street vendor and take his money!?,” Arreguin wrote. “...I will be reaching out to UCPD and Chancellor demanding justice."

